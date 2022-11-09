Jordan E. Cooper's Ain’t No Mo’ Lands on Broadway

Prepare for takeoff! Ain't No Mo', which had a twice-extended run at the Public Theater in 2019, begins performances at Broadway's Belasco Theatre on November 9. Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, the show officially opens on December 1. Stevie Walker-Webb is making his Broadway debut as the director.

Returning to the production are Public Theater cast members Cooper as Peaches as well as Fedna Jacquet as Passenger #1, Marchánt Davis as Passenger #2, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Passenger #4 and Crystal Lucas-Perry as Passenger #5; Shannon Matesky joins the Broadway company as Passenger #3. Understudies include Nik Alexander, Jasminn Johnson, Michael Rishawn, Kedren Spencer, Brennie Tellu and Emma Van Lare.

Ain’t No Mo’ dares to ask the incendiary question: “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America from the mischievous mind of playwright Cooper, who won the 2021 Whiting Award for Drama.

Ain’t No Mo’ features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Emilio Sosa, wig design by Mia M. Neal, sound design by Jonathan Deans and Taylor William and lighting design by Adam Honoré.