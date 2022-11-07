Lena Hall Shares Her Favorite Thing About Returning to the Stage in Little Shop of Horrors

Lena Hall has arrived on Skid Row! On a recent episode of The Broadway Show, the Tony winner sat down with correspondent Charlie Cooper at citizenM Hotel to discuss making her stage return in the off-Broadway hit Little Shop of Horrors, bringing her own flair to the role of Audrey and even her—spoiler alert!—favorite part of the show.

Hall, a Tony winner for her performance as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, last appeared onstage in Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center. "I wanted to come back to the New York stage," she said regarding her decision to join Little Shop when asked by director Michael Mayer, who also helmed Hedwig. "I was filming Snowpiercer, and it always overlapped during like the high times of the musical theater season." (Funnily enough, Hall has been playing a cunning chanteuse by the name of Miss Audrey on TNT's hit dystopian drama.)

The performer grew up loving Ellen Greene as Audrey in the film version of Little Shop of Horrors. In this staging, Hall hopes to capture Audrey's many layers. "Bringing in my edginess to it was a lot less important. Even singing the score—I'll dirty it up a little bit here and there, but really, the songs are so beautifully written, what Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote on the page. I have to stop myself from wanting to do the Lena Hall thing with it," she joked.

When asked about her favorite moment of the show, Hall warns that it's a major spoiler: "This is the first time I've gotten to do a death scene, which is just so much fun, honestly. They should sell tickets to be eaten by the plant because it is so much fun. It's like a little ride that you go on!"

