Odds & Ends: Phylicia Rashad to Voice the Giant in Into the Woods at Virginia’s Signature Theatre

Phylicia Rashad to Lend Voice to Into the Woods

Two-time Tony winner Phylicia Rashad is heading into the woods. Rashad is set to voice the Giant in the upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods at Virginia’s Signature Theatre. Rashad took over the role of the Witch from original star Bernadette Peters in the musical’s first Broadway production. She is a Tony winner for her performances in A Raisin in the Sun and Skeleton Crew and has an additional nomination for Gem of the Ocean. This production of Into the Woods is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and is set to run from November 9 through January 29, 2023 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. The Broadway revival of Into the Woods is currently playing at the St. James Theatre through January 8.

Terrence McNally Foundation Announces Launch

The Terrence McNally Foundation, a just-launched nonprofit organization, has been created to continue the late playwright’s legacy of mentorship and activism. The foundation is committed to supporting bold new voices in the American theater by providing financial and institutional support to early-career playwrights. In addition, the foundation is committed to supporting LGBTQ+ causes, as McNally did throughout his life. The inaugural launch includes the creation of the fully-funded Terrence McNally New Works Incubator at Rattlestick Theater. The program is designed to support three emerging playwrights by awarding each of them critical financial support, personalized mentorship and a one-week developmental workshop, culminating in a presentation of their work. The submission process is free and open to the public, and the selection panel for the inaugural cohort of McNally fellows includes Sheila Callaghan, Stephen Karam, MJ Kaufman, Donja R. Love, Taylor Mac, Lynn Nottage, Paula Vogel and Chey Yew. More information about the foundation can be found here.

Watch the Trailer for Broadway Rising

A documentary chronicling the Broadway shutdown caused by COVID-19 and reopening is set for release on December 5. Helmed by Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice, Broadway Rising turns the spotlight on the theater community and highlights their stories of anxiety, doubt, perseverance and ultimately triumph on the long-awaited opening night of September 14, 2021. The film is produced by Take Me Out Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita under their A Kid Named Beckett Productions, Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures, Christopher Cowen of Station 10 and Rice, in association with World of Ha and XTR. Check out the trailer below!

