Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders, Starring Audra McDonald, Arrives on Broadway

Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders has arrived on Broadway! Starring Audra McDonald, the play is the first production to bow at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre, formerly known as the Cort Theatre. It begins performances on November 11 and officially opens on December 8. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs.

Joining McDonald as well as Bryce Pinkham and Lizan Mitchell are Mister Fitzgerald, Abigail Stephenson, Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels.

Ohio State Murders is an unusual look at the destructiveness of racism in the United States. When Suzanne Alexander (McDonald), a fictional Black writer, returns to Ohio State University to talk about the violence in her writing, a dark mystery unravels.

Ohio State Murders features set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, costume design by Dede Ayite, sound design by Justin Ellington and projection design by Jeff Sugg.