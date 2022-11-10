 Skip to main content
Just Keep Swimming! Check Out Photos of Broadway's Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 10, 2022
Mike Birbiglia in "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Mike Birbiglia's new solo show The Old Man and the Pool has arrived on Broadway, and now, there are splashy new photos to celebrate. The production, which began performances at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theatre on October 28 and officially opens on November 13, has already received a two-week extension and is enjoying sold-out performances. The Old Man and the Pool is a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive—into a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. Like all of Birbiglia’s shows, it blends absurd jokes and surprising stories. It’s a rumination on middle age that celebrates life while making detours into pizza math, pulmonary tests and glass jars of peanut M&M’s. Seth Barrish directs. Check out the photos below!

Mike Birbiglia in "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Mike Birbiglia in "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Mike Birbiglia in "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
