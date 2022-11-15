See New Photos of Broadway's Larger Than Life & Juliet

It's time to turn on the music and check out fresh photos of the new Broadway musical & Juliet. With a book by Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner David West Read and music from five-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, the show uses pop songs from the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love. & Juliet began performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 28 and opens on November 17. Luke Sheppard directs the production, which stars Lorna Courtney as Juliet, Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and Philippe Arroyo as Francois. Check out the photos below.