Funny Girl, Starring Lea Michele, to Release Broadway Cast Album

The Broadway revival of Funny Girl, starring Lea Michele, will receive a cast album. It will arrive digitally on November 18 with the physical CD release set for January 20, 2023. The recording is produced by Sony Masterworks Broadway, in partnership with Accident Jacket Entertainment and Gemini Theatrical. The production, directed by Michael Mayer, is playing at the August Wilson Theatre.

In addition to Michele, Funny Girl features Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice, Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Tony nominee Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh and Martin Moran as Tom Keeney. The ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Thomas Csolak, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Hadiya Lundgren, John Thomas Manzari, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives and Leslie Blake Walker.

Funny Girl features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart. Harvey Fierstein revised the book for this revival production. The musical follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfield. While she was cheered on stage as a great comedian, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved.

The production features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by Chris Walker, music direction and supervision by Michael Rafter, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

The revival, starring Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice and Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rosie Brice, opened on April 24