Odds & Ends: Carrie St. Louis & Russell Daniels Join Cast of Titanique

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Carrie St. Louis & Russell Daniels Join Cast of Off-Broadway's Titanique

New passengers are joining off-Broadway's Titanique! Carrie St. Louis and Russell Daniels will star as Rose and Ruth for the musical comedy's transfer to the Daryl Roth Theatre. They will appear alongside original cast members and co-authors Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion and Constantine Rousouli as Jack. The returning company also includes Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, John Riddle as Cal, Desiree Rodriguez as Molly Brown and Avionce Hoyles as The Iceberg. Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer and Donnie Hammond complete the cast. Co-written by Tye Blue, Mindelle and Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. After completing a run at the Asylum Theatre on November 13, Titanique begins performances at its new home on November 20. It will play a limited engagement through February 19, 2023.

Jeannette Bayardelle (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle Set for World Premiere of The Harder They Come Musical

Casting is set for the world premiere of The Harder They Come, a new musical adaptation of the 1972 Jamaican film of the same name. The Harder They Come will begin performances at the Public Theater on February 16, 2023 and open on March 15. Girl From the North Country Tony nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will star in the musical as Daisy alongside Shawn Bowers, Andrew Clarke, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Dana Marie Ingraham, Dominique Johnson, Chelsea-Ann Jones, Dudney Joseph Jr, Dwight Xaveir Leslie, Morgan McGhee, Meecah, Jacob Ming-Trent, Alysha Morgan, Ken Robinson and Housso Semon. The Harder They Come is directed by Tony Taccone and features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks. It has songs by legendary musician Jimmy Cliff, choreography by Edgar Godineaux and co-direction by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo.

Adam Kantor in "Darling Grenadine" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Off-Broadway Musical Darling Grenadine Releases Cast Recording

Darling Grenadine, Daniel Zaitchik's off-Broadway musical, which had an extended run at Roundabout Underground in 2020, is getting new life. A studio cast recording of the musical is now available on all digital platforms. The off-Broadway cast—Adam Kantor, Emily Walton, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mike Nappi, Aury Krebs and Matt Dallal—reunited for the album, which is produced by Grammy winner Dean Sharenow, Zaitchik and Brad Blume. Matt Moisey provided orchestrations with music direction and additional arrangements by David Gardos. The musical features a book, music and lyrics by Zaitchik. Darling Grenadine unfolds as charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve?

Brian Cox to Star in World Premiere of Oliver Cotton's The Score, Directed by Trevor Nunn

Olivier and Emmy winner Brian Cox will star in the world premiere production of Oliver Cotton's The Score at Theatre Royal Bath next year. Directed by Trevor Nunn, The Score will have a limited run from October 12-28, 2023. Cox will play Johann Sebastian Bach as he reluctantly visits the court of Frederick II, Europe’s most ambitious and dangerous leader. The Score follows at the two as the Age of Enlightenment dawns and they stand in opposite camps. Bach is deeply religious, Frederick is an atheist. Bach loathes war, Frederick revels in it. Bach studies scripture, Frederick reads military history. Frederick remains in awe of Bach’s genius however and has mischievously prepared a musical conundrum that he hopes will baffle the composer and amuse his court. The explosive events of the following days could not have been predicted by either man. Cox's career has spanned more than 60 years with two Olivier Awards, an Emmy Award and Golden Globe. His screen credits include Succession, Braveheart, The Bourne Identity and more. Additional casting for The Score is to be announced.