Suddenly, Matt Doyle! See Photos of the Tony Winner & More in Little Shop of Horrors

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 23, 2022
Matt Doyle in off-Broadway's "Little Shop of Horrors"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Matt Doyle has arrived on Skid Row. The 2022 Tony winner is playing Seymour in the off-Broadway hit Little Shop of Horrors alongside Tony winner  Lena Hall as Audrey, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Andrew Call as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Brad Oscar as Mushnik and more. The production, which is running at the Westside Theatre, is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and features a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman. Little Shop follows meek plant store attendant Seymour (Doyle), his co-worker crush Audrey (Hall), her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend (Call) and the man-eating plant that threatens them (Harrington) and the world as we know it. Check out the photos below!

Matt Doyle, Lena Hall, Brad Oscar and Andrew Call in Little Shop of Horrors.
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Matt Doyle as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
Lena Hall as Audrey and Matt Doyle as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)
