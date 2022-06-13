Matt Doyle Wins First Tony For Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle earned the Tony Award winner for his show-stopping turn as Jaime in Company. The win was announced at the 2022 Tony Awards ceremony on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall. Doyle beat out fellow Best Featured Actor in a Musical nominees Sidney DuPont of Paradise Square, Jared Grimes of Funny Girl, John-Andrew Morrison of A Strange Loop and A.J. Shively of Paradise Square.



"Thank you to Marianne Elliott and Chris Harper for your friendship and guidance and support over the years for changing my life," Doyle said during his acceptance speech. "Thank you so much to George Furth and to Stephen Sondheim. Stephen, thank you for allowing your work to evolve and allowing more people to be seen in your genius. Thank you so much. I'm the next bride!"

This marks the first Tony Award nomination and win for Doyle, who has previously appeared on Broadway in War Horse, The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening and Bye, Bye Birdie.

The musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Marianne Elliott’s fresh staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family? This musical features the songs “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side” and “Being Alive.”

Company was the most-awarded musical at the 75th Tony Awards. In addition to Doyle, the production saw wins for Patti LuPone's featured performance, Best Revival, Marianne Elliott's direction and Bunny Christie's set design.