Watch Lorna Courtney & the Cast of & Juliet Perform 'Problem/Can't Feel My Face'

Broadway's & Juliet, the new musical playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, offers an alternative to William Shakespeare's love story using Max Martin's chart-topping pop songs from the last three decades to tell a tale of self-discovery, empowerment and love. Audiences got a taste of the new show when stars Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker and the rest of the cast performed "Problem/Can't Feel My Face" (a mash-up of Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's hits) on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Get a front row seat to the performance by watching below, and then go experience & Juliet live!