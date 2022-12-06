Stomp to End Off-Broadway Run After 29 Years

Stomp will end its 29-year run at off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre on January 8, 2023. At the time of its closing, it will have played 13 previews and 11,472 regular performances. The North American and European tours will continue to run.

“We are so proud that the East Village and the Orpheum Theatre has been Stomp’s home for so many wonderful years and want to thank our producers and our amazing cast, crew and front of house staff, all of whom have worked so hard for so long to make the show such a success," co-creators Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas said in a statement. "They have always given 100 percent to every audience, from the very beginning in 1994 to the post-lockdown audiences of 2022."

In Stomp, an eight-member energetic cast creates music and sly humor with found objects: zippo lighters, push brooms, wooden poles, hammer handles, garbage cans, inner tubes and matchboxes, even a kitchen sink. There's no traditional narrative—both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in this unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy.

The current New York City cast features Alan Asuncion, Micah Cowher, John Gavin, Desmond Howard, Jayme Overton, Tamii Sakurai, Emmanuel “Manny” Scott and Reggie Talley.

Stomp opened at the Orpheum Theatre on February 27, 1994. It went on to generate North American, South American, Central American and European tours, as well as sit-down productions in San Francisco, Boston and Las Vegas as well as a long-running production in London’s West End. It has played all over the world, including engagements in Abu Dhabi, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dubai, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.