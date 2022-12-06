Andy Karl to Reprise Olivier-Winning Turn in Groundhog Day in London Next Year

It's time to set your alarms! The Olivier-winning musical Groundhog Day is returning to London next year. The musical will play the Old Vic Theatre, where it had its world premiere in 2018, from May 20, 2023 to August 12. Groundhog Day features a book by Danny Rubin (who cowrote the screenplay) and a score by Tim Minchin. Matthew Warchus directs and Lizi Gee choreographs.

Andy Karl, who originated the role of Phil Connors and earned an Olivier Award and Tony nomination for his performance, is set to lead the show. Additional casting is to be announced.

Based on the 1993 movie of the same name, Groundhog Day follows TV weatherman Phil Connors, who reluctantly goes to cover the story of Punxsutawney Phil for the third year in a row. He awakens the "following" day to discover that it's Groundhog Day again, and the fun happens again and again and again. He soon realizes he must take advantage of it in order to secure the love of coworker Rita.

Karl is a three-time Tony nominee for his performances in Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day. His other Broadway credits include Into the Woods, Pretty Woman, Wicked, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, Jersey Boys, The Wedding Singer and Saturday Night Fever. He is known for playing Mike Dodds on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Groundhog Day played on Broadway in 2017 and earned seven 2017 Tony Awards, including a nod for Best Musical. It closed after 176 regular performances before heading out on a national tour.