Evita, Directed by Sammi Cannold, to Bow at American Repertory Theater

American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts will present a new revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera Evita from May 14, 2023 through July 16. Sammi Cannold returns to direct the production, which evolved from her concert version presented at City Center in New York City in 2019. Casting will be announced at a later date.

“Evita is a long-time favorite musical of mine, and I am so excited for A.R.T. audiences to experience Sammi’s vision and passion for it,” said A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus in a statement. “It was inspiring to see Sammi develop as an artist during her early days at A.R.T., and it’s been thrilling to watch her work in this country and abroad."

Evita follows the adored and reviled Eva Perón’s meteoric rise to first lady of Argentina before her death at 33. The City Center production starred Almost Famous' Solea Pfeiffer.

At A.R.T., Cannold previously directed the world premiere of Endlings by Celine Song and a site-specific production of Violet by Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley, staged on a moving bus. She has also directed Ragtime on Ellis Island, How to Dance in Ohio, the AppleTV documentary feature The Show Must Go On and the upcoming production of Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center.

As previously announced, A.R.T. is also producing the North American premiere of Life of Pi, a stage adaptation of the best-selling novel, through January 29, 2023. The Wife of Willesden will follow from February 25 through March 18.