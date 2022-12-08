Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt Extends on Broadway Through July

Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Leopoldstadt is extending its Broadway run. The production will now play its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on July 2, 2023. It was originally announced to have a limited engagement through March 12. Patrick Marber directs the production, which began performances on September 14 and officially opened on October 2.

The 38-member cast features Broadway alums Betsy Aidem, Corey Brill, Gina Ferrall, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, David Krumholtz, Caissie Levy, Tedra Millan, Seth Numrich, Anthony Rosenthal, Brandon Uranowitz and Dylan Wallach. It marks the Broadway debuts of Jesse Aaronson, Jenna Augen, Japhet Balaban, Daniel Cantor, Faye Castelow, Erica Dasher, Eden Epstein, Arty Froushan, Charlotte Graham, Colleen Litchfield, Aaron Neil, Chris Stevens, Reese Bogin, Max Ryan Burach, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Jaxon Cain Grundleger, Wesley Holloway, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf and Drew Ryan Squire.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th century, spanning over 50 years. It has set a new box office house record at the Longacre Theatre for a new play.

Leopoldstadt features scenic design by Richard Hudson, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Isaac Madge and movement by Emily Jane Boyle.