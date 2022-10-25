Broadway Grosses: Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt Sets New Box Office House Record

Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt continues to wow audiences. The play, which opened on October 2, grossed $1,158,050.70 this week, setting a new house record at the Longacre Theatre for a new play. Also of note is the bevy of new productions bowing nightly with KPOP, Almost Famous, Walking with Ghosts and Kimberly Akimbo all in previews.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 23.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,028,591)
2. Hamilton ($2,041,455)
3. MJ The Musical ($1,746,669)
4. Funny Girl ($1,723,800)
5. The Lion King ($1,714,707)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. 1776 ($355,583)
4. Cost of Living ($261,508)
3. Topdog/Underdog ($238,058)*
2. KPOP ($196,419)**
1. Walking with Ghosts ($146,402)***
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.27%)
2. MJ The Musical (100.39%)
3. Funny Girl (100.17%)
4. The Book of Mormon (99.99%)
5. The Lion King (99.80%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Into the Woods (74.42%)
4. Topdog/Underdog (71.91%)*
3. Death of a Salesman (71.28%)
2. Cost of Living (69.10%)
1. Walking with Ghosts (63.14%)***
*Number based on five preview performances and three regular performances.
**Number based on six preview performances.
***Number based on five preview performances.
Source: The Broadway League