Broadway Grosses: Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt Sets New Box Office House Record

The Biz
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 25, 2022
The Broadway cast of "Leopoldstadt"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt continues to wow audiences. The play, which opened on October 2, grossed $1,158,050.70 this week, setting a new house record at the Longacre Theatre for a new play. Also of note is the bevy of new productions bowing nightly with KPOP, Almost Famous, Walking with Ghosts and Kimberly Akimbo all in previews.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 23.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($3,028,591) 
2. Hamilton ($2,041,455) 
3. MJ The Musical ($1,746,669) 
4. Funny Girl ($1,723,800) 
5. The Lion King ($1,714,707) 

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. 1776 ($355,583) 
4. Cost of Living ($261,508) 
3. Topdog/Underdog ($238,058)*
2. KPOP ($196,419)**
1. Walking with Ghosts ($146,402)***

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.27%) 
2.  MJ The Musical (100.39%)
3. Funny Girl (100.17%) 
4. The Book of Mormon (99.99%) 
5. The Lion King (99.80%) 

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Into the Woods (74.42%) 
4. Topdog/Underdog (71.91%)*  
3. Death of a Salesman (71.28%) 
2. Cost of Living (69.10%) 
1. Walking with Ghosts (63.14%)***  

*Number based on five preview performances and three regular performances.
**Number based on six preview performances.
***Number based on five preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League

