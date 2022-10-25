Broadway Grosses: Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt Sets New Box Office House Record

Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt continues to wow audiences. The play, which opened on October 2, grossed $1,158,050.70 this week, setting a new house record at the Longacre Theatre for a new play. Also of note is the bevy of new productions bowing nightly with KPOP, Almost Famous, Walking with Ghosts and Kimberly Akimbo all in previews.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 23.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,028,591)

2. Hamilton ($2,041,455)

3. MJ The Musical ($1,746,669)

4. Funny Girl ($1,723,800)

5. The Lion King ($1,714,707)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. 1776 ($355,583)

4. Cost of Living ($261,508)

3. Topdog/Underdog ($238,058)*

2. KPOP ($196,419)**

1. Walking with Ghosts ($146,402)***

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.27%)

2. MJ The Musical (100.39%)

3. Funny Girl (100.17%)

4. The Book of Mormon (99.99%)

5. The Lion King (99.80%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Into the Woods (74.42%)

4. Topdog/Underdog (71.91%)*

3. Death of a Salesman (71.28%)

2. Cost of Living (69.10%)

1. Walking with Ghosts (63.14%)***

*Number based on five preview performances and three regular performances.

**Number based on six preview performances.

***Number based on five preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League