Get a First Look at Audra McDonald in Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 8, 2022
Audra McDonald as Suzanne Alexander in "Ohio State Murders"
(Photo: Richard Termine)

The long-awaited Broadway debut of 91-year-old playwright Adrienne Kennedy is here. Here's a first look at Tony winner Audra McDonald in Ohio State Murders at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre. The production, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, began performances on November 11 and officially opens on December 8. In addition to McDonald, the play features Bryce PinkhamLizan MitchellMister Fitzgerald and Abigail StephensonOhio State Murders is an unusual look at the destructiveness of racism in the United States. When Suzanne Alexander, a fictional Black writer, returns to Ohio State University to talk about the violence in her writing, a dark mystery unravels. Check out the photos below, and be sure to witness this powerful play for yourself at the James Earl Jones Theatre!

Audra McDonald as Suzanne Alexander and Bryce Pinkham as Robert Hampshire.
(Photo: Richard Termine)
Audra McDonald as Suzanne Alexander and Abigail Stephenson as Iris Ann in Ohio State Murders.
(Photo: Richard Termine)
Mister Fitzgerald and Audra McDonald.
(Photo: Richard Termine)
View Comments

