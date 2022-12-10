Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo Sets Closing Date on Broadway

Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will play its final Broadway performance on December 18. The play, which stars the playwright and was directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, began performances at the Belasco Theatre on November 9 and opened on December 1. At the time of its closing, the production will have played 22 previews and 21 regular performances.

In a statement, producer Lee Daniels said: "When I first saw Ain’t No Mo’, it shook me to my core. I know firsthand how this world—and industry—doesn’t always embrace our stories and I vowed to do everything I could to bring Jordan’s riveting play written in his distinct voice and perspective to Broadway. It was my intention to make history with this play. I’m proud to say we did. Jordan E. Cooper is now the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history with Ain’t No Mo’. I couldn’t be more proud of our magnificent cast and crew. This is not the end.”

In addition to Cooper as Peaches, Ain’t No Mo’ stars Fedna Jacquet as Passenger #1, Marchánt Davis as Passenger #2, Shannon Matesky as Passenger #3, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Passenger #4 and Crystal Lucas-Perry as Passenger #5.

Ain’t No Mo’, which had a twice-extended run at the Public Theater in 2019, dares to ask the incendiary question: “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America.

The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Emilio Sosa, wig design by Mia M. Neal, sound design by Jonathan Deans and Taylor William and lighting design by Adam Honoré.