Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles & More Join Sweeney Todd Broadway Revival

More casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Thomas Kail will direct the production, which will begin performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on February 26, 2023 with opening night set for March 26.

Joining Josh Groban as Sweeney Todd and Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett will be Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo (Dear Evan Hansen) as Tobias, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford and Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli/standby for Sweeney Todd. Jeanna de Waal (Diana) will serve as the standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman. Additional casting is to be announced.

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest—and most unsettling—pies in London.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin), winning eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. In 2007, Tim Burton directed the movie adaptation. The film received two Golden Globe Awards and three Academy Award nominations.

The production will feature choreography by Steven Hoggett set design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Alex Lacamoire will serve as music supervisor.