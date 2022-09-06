Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford to Star in Sweeney Todd on Broadway

Tony nominee Josh Groban and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford will return to Broadway next year in Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Thomas Kail will direct the production, which will begin performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on February 26, 2023 with opening night set forlMarch 26.

Groban made his Broadway debut in 2017 in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In 2018, he hosted the Tony Awards alongside Sara Bareilles. He is a multi-platinum recording artist with four Grammy Award nominations.

Ashford, who will play Mrs. Lovett, was last seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George with Jake Gyllenhaal. A Tony winner for her performance in You Can't Take It With You, her Broadway credits also include Sylvia, Kinky Boots, Hair, Legally Blonde and Wicked. She has appeared onscreen in B Positive, American Crime Story, The Good Fight, Younger and more.

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest—and most unsettling—pies in London.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin), winning eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. In 2007, Tim Burton directed the movie adaptation. The film received two Golden Globe Awards and three Academy Award nominations.

The production will feature choreography by Steven Hoggett set design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Alex Lacamoire will serve as music supervisor. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.