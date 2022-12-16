 Skip to main content
Merrily We Roll Along, Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, Heads to Broadway in the Fall

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 16, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez in "Merrily We Roll Along"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

It's a hit! Merrily We Roll Along, starring Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, will head to Broadway in the fall. The musical, which features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, is playing at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop through January 22, 2023. The extended production  is directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson. It began previews on November 21 and opened on December 12. 

Joining Groff, Mendez and Radcliffe on Broadway will be Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. 

Told with a backwards timeline, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship from wide-eyed newcomers to world-weary middle-aged adults between composer Franklin Shepard and his two friends—writer Mary and lyricist and playwright Charley. Friedman first directed the musical at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory, which then transferred to the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Dates, theater, additional casting and creative team will be announced later for the Broadway transfer.

