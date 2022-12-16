See Norm Lewis, Eugene Lee & the National Tour Cast of A Soldier's Play

Attention! New photos of the national touring production of the Tony-winning revival of Charles Fuller's A Soldier's Play are here. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the play, which began performances on December 8 at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut. The production features Norm Lewis as Captain Richard Davenport, Eugene Lee as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters, Will Adams as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Sheldon D. Brown as Private C.J. Memphis, Malik Childs as Private Tony Smalls, William Connell as Captain Charles Taylor, Alex Michael Givens as Corporal Ellis, Matthew Goodrich as Captain Wilcox, Chattan Mayes Johnson as Lieutenant Byrd, Branden Davon Lindsay as Private Louis Henson, Tarik Lowe as Private First-Class Melvin Peterson and Howard Overshown as Private James Wilkie. Fuller's Pulitzer Prizer-winning A Soldier’s Play is set at a Black army base in 1944 segregated Louisiana. Sergeant Waters has been murdered, and Army captain Davenport arrives at the base to investigate the crime, which might or might not involve the local KKK or even the many Black soldiers who openly displayed their hated for the sergeant. Check out the photos below and be sure to see the production when it plays in a city near you!

The company of A Soldier's Play.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Eugene Lee as Sergeant Vernon C Waters in the national tour of A Soldiers Play.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Sheldon D Brown, Branden Davon Lindsay and Will Adams.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)