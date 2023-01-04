Dog Man: The Musical, Based on Children's Book Series, to Play Off-Broadway

Dog Man: The Musical, based on the best-selling children's book series by Dav Pilkey, will return off-Broadway this spring and play at New World Stages for a limited time beginning on March 4 ahead of an opening night on March 13. Dog Man: The Musical features a book and lyrics by current Some Like It Hot star Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander. Jen Wineman directs and choreographs the production.



Dog Man: The Musical follows the chronicles of a canine superhero who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey.

The musical first premiered at Theater Works USA's celebrated Family Summer Theater program in 2019. It bowed at off-Broadway's Lortel Theater in summer 2019.