The Collaboration, Starring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, Extends Again on Broadway

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jan 5, 2023
Paul Bettany & Jeremy Pope in "The Collaboration"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Anthony McCarten's The Collaboration is extending again. The production, starring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, will now play its final performance on February 5. It was set to run through January 29.  It had its world premiere at London’s Young Vic Theatre earlier this year and began performances at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on November 30. Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah directs.

In addition to Bettany and Pope, the show features Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

The Collaboration is set in the summer of 1984 when longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene’s newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?

The production features set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Emma Laxton, projection design by Duncan McLean and original music by Ayanna Witter-Johnson.

As previously reportedSummer, 1976 will be the next production to bow at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

