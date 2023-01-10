 Skip to main content
Check Out Pics of the New Queens of Six on Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jan 10, 2023
The Broadway cast of "Six"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

There are new queens in town and now there are fresh photos of the stars of Six: The Musical.  Hailee Kaleem WrightLeandra Ellis-GastonNasia Thomas, Zoe JensenTaylor Iman Jones and Bella Coppola reign on stage at the Lena Horne Theatre as Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, Catherine Parr and Jane Seymour, respectively. Written by Tony winners Marlow and Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books. Check out the photos below!

Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard and the cast of Six.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves and the cast of Six.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
The cast of Six.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
