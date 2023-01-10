Check Out Pics of the New Queens of Six on Broadway

There are new queens in town and now there are fresh photos of the stars of Six: The Musical. Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Nasia Thomas, Zoe Jensen, Taylor Iman Jones and Bella Coppola reign on stage at the Lena Horne Theatre as Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, Catherine Parr and Jane Seymour, respectively. Written by Tony winners Marlow and Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books. Check out the photos below!