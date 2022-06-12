Company, The Lehman Trilogy, A Strange Loop & More Win Big at the 75th Tony Awards

The 75th Tony Awards took place at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, and what a night it was! Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the evening with The Tony Awards: Act One, followed by Oscar winner, Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose hosting the ceremony.
Company, which won Best Revival of a Musical, and The Lehman Trilogy, which won Best Play, topped the awards with five prizes each. MJ landed four wins, including one for leading man Myles Frost. Dana H., Six: The Musical, Take Me Out, which garnered the award for Best Revival of a Play and A Strange Loop, which earned the prize for Best Musical, each scored two wins.
The winners list below will update throughout the night!
Best Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Play
The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power
Best Revival of a Musical
Company
Best Revival of a Play
Take Me Out
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Myles Frost, MJ
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone, Company
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Direction of a Musical
Marianne Elliott, Company
Best Score
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (music and lyrics), Six: The Musical
Best Book
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Best Orchestrations
Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country
Best Choreography
Christopher Wheedon, MJ
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gabriella Slade, Six: The Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bunny Christie, Company
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, MJ
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Gareth Owen, MJ
Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Productions with Multiple Wins
Company—5
The Lehman Trilogy—5
MJ—4
A Strange Loop—2
Dana H.—2
Six: The Musical—2
Take Me Out—2