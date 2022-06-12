Company, The Lehman Trilogy, A Strange Loop & More Win Big at the 75th Tony Awards

The 75th Tony Awards took place at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, and what a night it was! Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the evening with The Tony Awards: Act One, followed by Oscar winner, Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose hosting the ceremony.

Company, which won Best Revival of a Musical, and The Lehman Trilogy, which won Best Play, topped the awards with five prizes each. MJ landed four wins, including one for leading man Myles Frost. Dana H., Six: The Musical, Take Me Out, which garnered the award for Best Revival of a Play and A Strange Loop, which earned the prize for Best Musical, each scored two wins.

Best Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Play

The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

Best Revival of a Musical

Company

Best Revival of a Play

Take Me Out

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Myles Frost, MJ

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Patti LuPone, Company

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Direction of a Musical

Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Score

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (music and lyrics), Six: The Musical

Best Book

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Best Orchestrations

Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country

Best Choreography

Christopher Wheedon, MJ

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gabriella Slade, Six: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bunny Christie, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Productions with Multiple Wins

Company—5

The Lehman Trilogy—5

MJ—4

A Strange Loop—2

Dana H.—2

Six: The Musical—2

Take Me Out—2