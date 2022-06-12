 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Company, The Lehman Trilogy, A Strange Loop & More Win Big at the 75th Tony Awards

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 12, 2022
Patti LuPone & Katrina Lenk in "Company"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The 75th Tony Awards took place at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, and what a night it was! Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the evening with The Tony Awards: Act One, followed by Oscar winner, Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose hosting the ceremony.

Company, which won Best Revival of a Musical, and The Lehman Trilogy, which won Best Play, topped the awards with five prizes each. MJ landed four wins, including one for leading man Myles Frost. Dana H., Six: The Musical, Take Me Out, which garnered the award for Best Revival of a Play and A Strange Loop, which earned the prize for Best Musical, each scored two wins.

The winners list below will update throughout the night!

Best Musical
A Strange Loop

Best Play
The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

Best Revival of a Musical
Company

Best Revival of a Play
Take Me Out

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Myles Frost, MJ

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Joaquina KalukangoParadise Square

Best Leading Actor in a Play
Simon Russell BealeThe Lehman Trilogy

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Deirdre O’ConnellDana H.

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone, Company

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt DoyleCompany

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Jesse Tyler FergusonTake Me Out

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Phylicia RashadSkeleton Crew

Best Direction of a Play
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Direction of a Musical
Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Score
Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (music and lyrics), Six: The Musical

Best Book
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Best Orchestrations
Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country

Best Choreography
Christopher Wheedon, MJ

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gabriella Slade, Six: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play
Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Bunny Christie, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Productions with Multiple Wins
Company—5
The Lehman Trilogy—5
MJ—4
A Strange Loop—2
Dana H.—2
Six: The Musical—2
Take Me Out—2

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! See Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & the Cast of The Music Man Suit Up Outside the Winter Garden Theatre
  2. Star-Studded Lineup Announced for the 75th Tony Awards
  3. Tony-Winning Musical Dear Evan Hansen to Close on Broadway
Back to Top