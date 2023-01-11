Angela Bassett, Martin McDonagh, Austin Butler & More Win Golden Globe Awards

Many stage stars were honored for their work on screen when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on January 10. The televised event was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Angela Bassett, who has appeared on Broadway in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom , Joe Turner's Come and Gone and The Mountaintop, took home the award Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Bassett is the first actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win a Golden Globe acting award for a Marvel production.

Martin McDonagh, whose work appeared on the boards last season with his play Hangmen, won Best Screenplay — Motion Picture for The Banshees of Inisherin. McDonagh is a five-time Tony nominee for his plays Hangmen, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Pillowman, The Lonesome West and The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

The award for Best Motion Picture — Drama went to The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical movie was written by its director Steven Spielberg and Tony-winning scribe Tony Kushner.

Broadway alum Austin Butler won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his starring performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis. Upcoming Wicked film star Michelle Yeoh was honored with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

