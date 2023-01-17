Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Ties the Knot with Jason Dirden

Tony winner Anika Noni Rose and Broadway alum Jason Dirden are married. Rose shared the news on Instagram on January 17.

The actors met while performing in the 2014 Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun. A longtime friendship turned into romance, and Brides reports Dirden proposed to Rose in December 2021 during his family’s annual Secret Santa Zoom call. The ceremony, which took place at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles on October 16, 2022, was officiated by Broadway's Colman Domingo.

Rose is a Tony winner for her performance in Caroline, or Change. In addition to A Raisin in the Sun, her Broadway credits include Footloose and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She voiced Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog and starred in the screen adaptation of Dreamgirls. Her screen credits also include Let the Right One In, Maid, Little Fires Everywhere and more.

Dirden's screen credits include Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Greenleaf, Elementary and more.