Christian Thompson, Kyle McArthur, Tara Kostmayer & More Join Wicked National Tour

New faces are hitting the road to Oz! The national tour of Wicked will welcome a slew of new cast members on February 7 when the production begins performances at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL.

Christian Thompson, who recently originated the role of Christian Thompson in the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, will play Fiyero. He has been seen on Broadway in Ain't Too Proud and Thoughts of a Colored Man. Kyle McArthur, known for starring in off-Broadway's Superhero, will play Boq. Tara Kostmayer will take on the role of Nessarose after recently touring in Disney's Aladdin. Broadway alum Timothy Shew, who has been seen in several iconic Broadway productions including Les Misérables, Guys and Dolls, Sunset Boulevard, Evita and more, will play The Wizard. Boise Holmes, who made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island, will play Doctor Dillamond.

They join a cast that stars Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba and Jennafer Newberry as Glinda. The company also features Natalie Venetia Belcon as Madame Morrible along with Emily Kristen Morris, Alexia Acebo, Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Remmie Bourgeois, Kyle Brown, Anthony Lee Bryant, Matt Densky, Marie Eife, Jenny Florkowski, Sara Gonzales, Chelsea Cree Groen, Courtney Iventosch, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Ryan Mac, Brittany Marcell Monachino, David Scott Purdy, Jackie Raye, Andy Richardson, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, Paul Schwensen, Ben Susak, Brion Marquis Watson and Justin Wirick.

Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”