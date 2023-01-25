The Wanderers, Starring Katie Holmes, Extends Off-Broadway

The New York premiere of Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers has extended its off-Broadway run. The production will now run at the Laura Pels Theater through April 2. Directed by Barry Edelstein, The Wanderers begins preview performances on January 26 and opens on February 16.

The cast is led by Katie Holmes as Julia Cheever with Sarah Cooper as Sophie, Lucy Freyer as Esther, Dave Klasko as Schmuli and Eddie Kaye Thomas as Abe.

The play follows newly married Orthodox Jewish couple Esther and Schmuli. Their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future…until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever, puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. Ziegler's play ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

The Wanderers features scenic design by Marion Williams, costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design and original music by Jane Shaw.