Odds & Ends: James Monroe Iglehart to Star in Louis Armstrong Bio-Musical A Wonderful World

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

James Monroe Iglehart to Play Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World

The new musical based on the life of music legend Louis Armstrong finally has a lead, premiere dates and its eyes on Broadway. The show will premiere first at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from October 1 through October 8 before moving to the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, where it will play from October 11 through October 29. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart will play Armstrong. Conceived by Christopher Renshaw and novelist Andrew Delaplaine, A Wonderful World has an original book by Aurin Squire and features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong. Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell provide original music, arrangements, orchestrations and music direction. Renshaw directs the production,which will feature choreography by Rickey Tripp.

Disney's Coco in Development for the Stage

The hit Disney animated film Coco is getting the stage musical treatment. The Lion King star L. Steven Taylor shared the news during the Disney on Broadway concert at EPCOT on January 24. Check out the announcement video below.

Here is video of Taylor making the announcement. No other details have been released.pic.twitter.com/JXxSW0j4z9 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 25, 2023

New York Stage Stalwart Everett Quinton Dead at 71

Everett Quinton, a mainstay of New York's downtown theater scene, has died at the age of 71. He was a longtime collaborator with Charles Ludlam, the founder and artistic director of the Ridiculous Theatrical Company. In 1984, the pair played every role in their notable comedic hit, The Mystery of Irma Vep. Quinton took over the position as artistic director following Ludlam's death in 1987 and served in it until 1997. His extensive off-Broadway credits included the nearly 30 plays he wrote, directed and starred in during his time leading the company. Following his time with Ridiculous, Quinton continued to work in the theater, directing and starring in a revival of Irma Vep opposite Stephen DeRosa in 1998. He most recently appeared in Billy Eichner's rom-com Bros.

Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose & More to Celebrate John Guare

Pulitzer Prize-winning scribe Tony Kushner is set to lead an evening of words and music in celebration of fellow acclaimed playwright John Guare, whose theatrical works include Two Gentlemen of Verona, Lydie Breeze, Six Degrees of Separation, The House of Blue Leaves and Landscape of the Body, on February 6 at 92NY at 7:30PM. The evening's full cast includes Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Ato Blankson-Wood, Bill Camp, Paul Dano, Ariana DeBose, Billy Eichner, Linda Emond, Mike Faist, Edie Falco, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Corey Hawkins, Amy Herzog, Samuel Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Linda Lavin, Kenneth Lonergan, Camryn Manheim, Elizabeth Marvel, Suzan-Lori Parks, Ben Stiller and Meryl Streep. Head here for more info.