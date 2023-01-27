Alyssa Fox to Star as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway

Alyssa Fox will assume the role of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway beginning March 7. She will replace Talia Suskauer, who will take her final bow on March 5.

Fox has been a part of Wicked for 13 years by leading the national tour and serving as an Elphaba standby on Broadway and as an understudy for the San Francisco company. She also served as the Elsa standby in Frozen on Broadway.

She will join a cast that features McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Tony winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Michael Wartella as Boq, Tony winner Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Tony nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond and Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose.

Wicked features a score by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman and direction by Joe Mantello. It looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”