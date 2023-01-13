McKenzie Kurtz to Play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway

McKenzie Kurtz will take over the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway beginning February 14. She replaces current star Brittney Johnson who will take her final bow at the Gershwin Theater on February 12.

Kurtz made her Broadway debut as Anna in Frozen before the show closed during the theater shutdown. She reprised her performance in the North American touring production. Her screen credits include Annie Live! and She Hulk.

She joins a cast that features Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Tony winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Michael Wartella as Boq, Tony winner Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Tony nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond and Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose.

Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”