Tony Nominee Grey Henson & More Join Cast of Broadway's Shucked

Casting is complete for the previously announced new musical Shucked. The production, directed by Tony winner Jack O'Brien, will bow at the Nederlander Theatre will begin performances on March 8 and open on April 4. Shucked features a book by Tony winner Robert Horn and a score by Grammy-winning duo Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

The show stars John Behlmann as Gordy, Kevin Cahoon as Peanut, Caroline Innerbichler as Maizy, Andrew Durand as Beau, Alex Newell as Lulu and Ashley D. Kelley as Storyteller 1, who all reprise their performances from the world premiere run. Grey Henson, a Tony Award nominee for his performance in Mean Girls, will join Kelley as one of Shucked’s two Storytellers. The ensemble will feature Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman and Quinn VanAntwerp.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

The production features choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, musical supervision by Jason Howland, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by John Shivers and hair and wig design by Mia Neal.