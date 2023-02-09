Mamma Mia! to Launch New North American Tour

Kate Graham, Sara Poyzer and Ricky Butt in the London production of "Mamma Mia!" Photo: Brinkhoff and Mögenburg

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of ABBA’s Tony Award-nominated musical Mamma Mia!, producer Judy Craymer has announced the launch of a new North American tour. The production will open at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Tour dates and a full list of cities will be announced.

After premiering in London in 1999, Mamma Mia! toured North America in 2000 before debuting on Broadway in 2001. It ran at the Winter Garden Theatre through October 2013 and then moved to the Broadhurst Theatre, where it finished out its run on Sept. 12, 2015. It played a total of 5,772 performances and earned five Tony nominations, including one for Best Musical.

To date, Mamma Mia! has grossed over $4 billion across 50 productions worldwide.

Another tour went out in 2012, which ended in 2017. Featuring the songs of ABBA, with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! features a Tony-nominated book by Catherine Johnson, direction by Phyllida Lloyd and choreography by Anthony Van Laast.

The musical features production design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken and musical supervision and additional material/arrangements by Martin Koch.

Casting, by Tara Rubin Casting, will be announced at a later date.

Mamma Mia! is produced by Craymer, Richard East and Ulvaeus of Littlestar in association with Universal. The tour is being booked by The Booking Group. Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals is executive producer in association with Work Light Productions.