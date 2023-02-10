New Bobby Rush Bio-Musical in Development Eyes Broadway

Slippin’ Through the Cracks, a new musical about the life of blues musician Bobby Rush, will be presented in an industry reading in New York in March.

A two-time Grammy Award winner, 14-time Blues Music Award winner and Blues Hall of Famer, Rush was a sharecropper growing up before spreading blues music around the world. The musical began and was workshopped in the heart of blues music culture in Jackson, Mississippi.

Rush — who at age 89 has been in the music industry for close to 70 years — is responsible for music and lyrics. He and Stephen Lloyd Helper collaborated on the book. Helper and Arminda Thomas serve as co-directors. Musical direction is by Felton Offard. Arrangements are by Offard and MorganE.

Helper is best known for conceiving the hit musical Smokey Joe’s Cafe.