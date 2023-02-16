Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Announces Principal Cast

Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan and Aisha Jackson will star in the upcoming musical Once Upon a One More Time, reprising the roles they originated in the show’s Washington, D.C., tryout.

The musical examines the world of beloved fairy tale characters and the lives they lead when the storybook is closed; when Cinderella discovers a copy of The Feminine Mystique, she changes the course of her fairy tale kingdom. Guarini will play Prince Charming, Heelan will star as Cinderella and Jackson will take the stage as Snow White.

Guarini last appeared on Broadway in the a cappella musical In Transit. The American Idol singer has also been seen on the Main Stem in Romeo & Juliet, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, American Idiot and Wicked. Heelan will make her Broadway debut with the production. Jackson’s most recent Broadway credit was as standby for the role of Nelly O’Brien in Paradise Square. Prior to that, she was the standby for Anna in Frozen and part of the companies of Waitress and Beautiful — The Carole King Musical.

Additional casting for Once Upon a One More Time will be announced.

As previously announced, the musical will begin previews on May 13 ahead of an official opening of June 22 at the Marquis Theatre. The show first premiered at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021. Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, the musical features a book by Jon Hartmere and a score consisting of the songs of Britney Spears.