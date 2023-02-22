Florence Welch-Scored Gatsby Musical Announces World Premiere Directed by Rachel Chavkin

A new musical adapted from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby has scheduled a world premiere with American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.). Titled Gatsby, the production will begin performances at the Cambridge, Massachusetts venue in 2024.

Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin will direct and Tony winner Sonya Tayeh will choreograph.

As previously announced, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok will adapt Fitzgerald’s book for the musical. Grammy nominee Florence Welch, best known as lead vocalist of Florence + the Machine, will write lyrics and co-write music for the original score with Grammy and Oscar nominee Thomas Bartlett.

Casting, additional creative team members and performance dates will be announced.

Unrelated but also in development is a recently announced Great Gatsby musical featuring a score by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland, a book by Kait Kerrigan and direction by Marc Bruni. A world premiere for that musical has not yet been announced.