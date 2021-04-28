Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett to Score Broadway-Bound The Great Gatsby Musical

A musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel The Great Gatsby is coming to Broadway. The Great Gatsby, A New Musical will feature lyrics by Grammy-nominated singer Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine and music by Welch and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett. Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok wrote the musical's book and Olivier nominee Rebecca Frecknall is set to direct. Jeanie O'Hare will serve as the story consultant. The production's pre-Broadway engagement will be announced soon.

The Great Gatsby book cover

The Great Gatsby is widely considered to be one of the most popular and culturally significant books of all time. Published in 1925, Fitzgerald’s iconic novel set in the Jazz Age is the ultimate depiction of the American dream.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature," Welch said. "Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Welch is a Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter of band Florence + The Machine. She has received the Ivor Novello International Achievement Award for songwriting. Majok earned the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Cost of Living and is currently writing two musical librettos, two feature films and developing an original series for HBO based on her play Queens. Frecknall is associate director at the Almeida Theatre in London. She garnered an Olivier nomination in 2019 for her work directing Summer and Smoke, which won the Olivier Award for Best Revival. Bartlett is an American pianist, producer and singer who has previously worked with Florence + The Machine on the song “Jenny of Oldstones,” which was featured on on Game of Thrones.

Hannah Giannoulis and James Orange will serve as executive producers on the musical that will be co-produced by Access. The Great Gatsby, A New Musical's original cast recording will be released on Warner Music.

More information, including casting and a production timeline, will be announced at a later date.