Amber Ruffin to Host Artios Awards Honoring Casting Professionals in Theater, Film and TV

Amber Ruffin, co-book writer of Broadway’s Some Like It Hot, will host the New York ceremony of the 38th annual Artios Awards. Set for March 9 at the Edison Ballroom, the evening will honor casting professionals in more than 20 categories across film, television, commercials and theater.

Casting for productions that opened between May 31, 2021, and June 1, 2022, was eligible for submission to the Artios Awards. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society.

Theater casting is recognized in eight categories, with two specifically recognizing casting for Broadway plays and musicals.

Below is a list of nominees in the theatrical categories:

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER — COMEDY OR DRAMA

Chicken & Biscuits, Erica A. Hart

Clyde’s, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Taylor Williams

Take Me Out, Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (associate casting director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER — MUSICAL

Caroline, or Change, Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

Company, Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

Girl From the North Country, Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

MJ The Musical, Rachel Hoffman

The Music Man, Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

NEW YORK THEATER — COMEDY OR DRAMA

A Case for the Existence of God, David Caparelliotis

Fairycakes, Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)

Letters of Suresh, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)

Prayer for the French Republic, Kelly Gillespie

The Daughter in Law, Stephanie Klapper

Which Way to the Stage, Will Cantler

Wish You Were Here, Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER — MUSICAL

Americano! A New Musical, Michael Cassara

Black No More, Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl

Oratorio for Living Things, Henry Russell Bergstein

The Bedwetter, Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)

Trevor, Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

Whisper House, Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATER

A Christmas Carol, Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (associate casting director)

Bhangin’ It: A Bhangin’ New Musical, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (associate casting director)

BUG, JC Clementz

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (associate casting director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A Christmas Carol, Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (associate casting director)

God of Carnage, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

Head Over Heels, Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Man of God, Phyllis Schuringa

Power of Sail, Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Candide, Stephanie Klapper

The Life, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)

Kismet, Peter Van Dam

The Tap Dance Kid, Craig Burns

THEATER TOURS

Hadestown, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (associate casting director)

Oklahoma!, Taylor Williams

SIX, Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (associate casting director)

To Kill a Mockingbird, Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (associate casting director)