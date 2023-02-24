Amber Ruffin to Host Artios Awards Honoring Casting Professionals in Theater, Film and TV

Amber Ruffin, co-book writer of Broadway’s Some Like It Hot, will host the New York ceremony of the 38th annual Artios Awards. Set for March 9 at the Edison Ballroom, the evening will honor casting professionals in more than 20 categories across film, television, commercials and theater.
Casting for productions that opened between May 31, 2021, and June 1, 2022, was eligible for submission to the Artios Awards. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society.
Theater casting is recognized in eight categories, with two specifically recognizing casting for Broadway plays and musicals.
Below is a list of nominees in the theatrical categories:
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER — COMEDY OR DRAMA
Chicken & Biscuits, Erica A. Hart
Clyde’s, Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Taylor Williams
Take Me Out, Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (associate casting director)
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER — MUSICAL
Caroline, or Change, Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
Company, Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich
Girl From the North Country, Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths
MJ The Musical, Rachel Hoffman
The Music Man, Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl
NEW YORK THEATER — COMEDY OR DRAMA
A Case for the Existence of God, David Caparelliotis
Fairycakes, Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)
Letters of Suresh, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)
Prayer for the French Republic, Kelly Gillespie
The Daughter in Law, Stephanie Klapper
Which Way to the Stage, Will Cantler
Wish You Were Here, Karyn Casl
NEW YORK THEATER — MUSICAL
Americano! A New Musical, Michael Cassara
Black No More, Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl
Oratorio for Living Things, Henry Russell Bergstein
The Bedwetter, Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)
Trevor, Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman
Whisper House, Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
REGIONAL THEATER
A Christmas Carol, Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (associate casting director)
Bhangin’ It: A Bhangin’ New Musical, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (associate casting director)
BUG, JC Clementz
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (associate casting director)
LOS ANGELES THEATER
A Christmas Carol, Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (associate casting director)
God of Carnage, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris
Head Over Heels, Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Man of God, Phyllis Schuringa
Power of Sail, Phyllis Schuringa
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
Candide, Stephanie Klapper
The Life, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (associate casting director)
Kismet, Peter Van Dam
The Tap Dance Kid, Craig Burns
THEATER TOURS
Hadestown, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (associate casting director)
Oklahoma!, Taylor Williams
SIX, Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (associate casting director)
To Kill a Mockingbird, Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (associate casting director)