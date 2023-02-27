Lea Salonga Joins Cast and Producing Team of Here Lies Love

Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lea Salonga will appear in the cast of Broadway’s upcoming Here Lies Love for a limited engagement. Salonga will play the role of Aurora Aquino—mother of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino—from July 11 through August 13 at the Broadway Theatre. Salonga has also joined the producing team of the musical, marking her Broadway producing debut.

“I’m so excited to be joining Here Lies Love as both a performer and producer!” Salonga said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be part of this show, as well as part of a company comprised of an abundance of Filipino talent, a first in Broadway history! We’re showing the world what we’re capable of!”

Following Salonga’s five-week run, guest stars from the Philippines will take on the role. As previously announced, Conrad Ricamora and Jose Llana will reprise their performances as Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino and Ferdinand Marcos, respectively, after having originated those roles off-Broadway. Additional casting will be announced.

Casting for Here Lies Love is by Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano and Gail Quintos; Bobby Garcia is the casting consultant/Philippines.

Here Lies Love captures the story of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and the country’s history under her power. The musical will be the first time Filipina actor Salonga will play a Filipino role on Broadway. The production also denotes the actor’s return to the same theater where she made her Broadway debut as the original Kim in Miss Saigon, for which she earned a Tony Award.

Here Lies Love will begin previews on June 17 ahead of an official opening night of July 20. Developed and directed by Alex Timbers and conceived by David Byrne, the production features music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim and lyrics by Byrne.