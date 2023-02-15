Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora Will Return to Here Lies Love for Broadway Run

Jose Llana and Conrad Ricamora will reprise the roles they originated off-Broadway for the upcoming Broadway engagement of Here Lies Love, the musical that tells the story of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Llana will again play Ferdinand Marcos, Imelda Marcos’ husband and the 10th president of the Philippines, who ruled as a dictator for two decades. Ricamora will portray Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, a Philippine senator who led the opposition to Marcos’ regime and whose assassination catalyzed the downfall of the Marcoses. Casting is by Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano and Gail Quintos; Bobby Garcia is the casting consultant/Philippines.

Additional casting will be announced.

Llana and Ricamora both earned Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their performances as part of the Public Theater production, which marked the show’s world premiere in 2013. Ricamora later played Aquino in the 2017 Seattle Rep mounting of the show.

Llana last appeared on Broadway in the 2015 revival of The King & I, replacing as the titular king. His other Main Stem credits include Wonderland, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Flower Drum Song, Street Corner Symphony, Rent and the 1996 revival of The King & I. Ricamora’s most recent turn on the Rialto was also in the 2015 King & I revival, which marked his Broadway debut; he originated the role of Lun Tha in the production.

In a statement, Llana said, “This is a dream: to be a Filipino actor, playing a Filipino character, telling a crucial part of Filipino history, which is also part of American history. I’m honored to return to Here Lies Love. We built a family creating this show 10 years ago, and now we get to do it again on Broadway. See you on the dance floor!”

Ricamora added, “Working on Here Lies Love allowed me to embrace my Filipino heritage — all that Pinoy pride! This is a huge moment for increasing representation onstage, and I’m so excited and proud to bring this revolutionary show to Broadway.”

Producers have also announced that J. Oconer Navarro will be the production’s music director.

As previously announced, previews will begin on June 17 ahead of an official opening night on July 20 at the Broadway Theatre.