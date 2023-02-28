Ricky Rojas to Rejoin Moulin Rouge! Alongside Sophie Carmen-Jones

Original Broadway cast member Ricky Rojas will return to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Santiago beginning on April 11 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. That same date, original West End cast member Sophie Carmen-Jones will begin playing opposite Rojas, as Nini, in her Broadway debut.

Rojas and Carmen-Jones will replace Caleb Marshall-Villareal and Jessica Lee Goldyn, respectively, who will play their final performance on April 9.

The new pair will join the previously announced Joanna “JoJo” Levesque as Satine, Derek Klena as Christian and current principal cast members Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec and David Harris as The Duke of Monroth.

Rojas created the role of Santiago in the Boston tryout of Moulin Rouge! and for the show’s Broadway premiere in 2019. He departed the Main Stem company on May 8, 2022. Carmen-Jones originated the role of Nini in the 2021 West End production of the jukebox musical. She has appeared on the West End in Jersey Boys, Viva Forever!, Wicked and We Will Rock You.