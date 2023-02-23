Pop Star JoJo Will Be the Next Satine in Moulin Rouge!

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is set to make her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Levesque will begin performances on April 11 and continue for a limited run through July 16 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. She will replace Ashley Loren, who was the original alternate for the role and is the current full-time Satine.

Levesque will star opposite Derek Klena, who will return to the role of Christian after having taken a brief hiatus. As previously announced, Klena will replace Tony Award-winning original star Aaron Tveit, who will conclude his current return engagement on April 9, the same day Loren is set to exit the production.

When she was 13 years old, Levesque debuted on the music scene with the self-titled album JoJo. The album’s single “Leave (Get Out)” topped the charts, making the vocalist the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut No. 1 single in the United States. Her other albums include The High Road, Mad Love and good to know.

The current cast of Moulin Rouge! also features Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Caleb Marshall-Villarreal as Santiago and Jessica Lee Goldyn as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine alternate.

The company also includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, Jeigh Madjus, Sarah Bowden, Maya Bowles, Cameron Burke, Lauren Celentano, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Kevin Curtis, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Arianna Rosario, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas and Cole Wachman.