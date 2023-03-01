 Skip to main content
Casey Likes to play Marty McFly in Back to the Future

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 1, 2023

Casey Likes has been tapped to play the role of Marty McFly in the Broadway premiere of the musical adaptation of Back to the Future. The part was first made famous by Michael J. Fox in the eponymous film.

Likes made his Broadway debut in this season’s Almost Famous in the role of William Miller. Back to the Future marks his second leading role in as many Main Stem credits. 

The actor joins Roger Bart and Hugh Coles, who are reprising their roles from the West End production as Doc Brown and George McFly, respectively.

The musical, based on the 1985 movie, is set to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 30 with an opening night scheduled for Aug. 3.

Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis — who co-wrote the film version that Zemeckis also directed — co-created the musical adaptation, which features music and lyrics by Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri and a book by Gale. John Rando will direct.

Roger Bart and Casey Likes in "Back to the Future"
(Photo courtesy of Polk PR)

