Chita Rivera Awards for Achievement in Dance to be Held in May

The 5th annual Chita Rivera Awards, honoring outstanding choreography as well as featured dancers and ensemblists on and off Broadway, will be held on May 22 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

Presented by NYC Dance Alliance Foundation, the awards will acknowledge dancers and choreography in theater and film productions that opened in the 2022-2023 season. The cut-off for eligibility is April 27. Nominees will be announced the next day.

Separate nominating committees will evaluate Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. Outstanding choreography in film will be assessed by another nominating committee. For the Broadway categories, there is also a separate awarding committee which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.

The recipients of special honors—the Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award and Ambassador For The Arts Award—will be announced ahead of the ceremony in the coming weeks.

The presentation will benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program. The Awards are produced by Joe Lanteri in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

“The Chita Rivera Awards are truly a celebration of excellence,” Lanteri said in a statement. “Dance and choreography continue to be a driving force in today’s theatrical landscape, and we look forward to honoring the season’s best while showcasing these amazingly talented artists.”