Watch Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, Linedy Genao and More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on March 12 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Parade stars Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond and more discuss the exciting revival ahead of its Broadway opening.

Meet Bad Cinderella leading lady Linedy Genao.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Dark Disabled Stories creator and star Ryan J. Haddad and A Doll’s House standout Michael Patrick Thornton.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens sits down with Shucked songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally to learn about the farm-to-fable musical.

Hear from director Danya Taymor as the musical adaptation of The Outsiders opens at the La Jolla Playhouse in California.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!