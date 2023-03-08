Peter Pan Goes Wrong Announces Full Cast

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The previously announced production is scheduled to begin previews on March 17 ahead of an official opening night of April 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Newly announced cast members include Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Jill and Harry Kershaw as Francis. Bartley Booz will begin the show’s run in the role of Dennis, continuing through April 9, after which the previously announced Jonathan Sayer will take on the role full time beginning on April 11.

Rounding out the Peter Pan Goes Wrong company will be Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray and Brenann Stacker.

They join the previously reported Henry Lewis as Robert, Chris Leask as Trevor, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan and Nancy Zamit as Annie.

Inspired by J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, the play is written by Lewis, Sayer and Shields and will be directed by Adam Meggido.