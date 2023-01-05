Peter Pan Goes Wrong Flies to Broadway's Barrymore Theatre This Spring

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, a comedy created by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, is coming to Broadway. The farce is set to bow at the Barrymore Theatre beginning on March 17 and open on April 19. It is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of the Mischief Theatre Company. Tickets are now on sale.

The production is a companion to The Play That Goes Wrong, once again following the fictitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they present their yearly production. This time, the comedy is set to J. M. Barrie's classic 1904 play Peter Pan as the actors ruin it through amateurism and personal rivalries.

The cast includes Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong made its premiere at London's Pleasance Theatre in in December 2013 before touring the UK in 2014. It played the West End's Apollo Theatre in 2015 and 2016 for holiday runs and earned and Olivier Award nomination for Best New Comedy. The play was adapted into a one-hour television special which was broadcast on BBC One in 2016.

Mischief Theatre Company was founded in 2008 by Lewis, Sayer and Shields while attending the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. In addition to The Play That Goes Wrong, the company is known for The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Lights! Camera! Improvise! and Mischief Movie Night, Magic Goes Wrong and its TV program The Goes Wrong Show. The Play That Goes Wrong is currently running off-Broadway.