Hear Shucked Composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally Perform on The Broadway Show

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 10, 2023

On this week's new episode of The Broadway Show, Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens sits down with Shucked songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally to learn about the farm-to-fable musical, which just began performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre. Get a taste of the score with their performances of "Maybe Love" and "Friends" below! 

 

 


Don't miss the full interview with the composing pair below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.
 

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally on "The Broadway Show"

